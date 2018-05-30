YEREVAN. – The Armenian and Georgian authorities are conducting warm and pragmatic talks, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Armenia television.
The Minister commented Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s two-day official visit to Georgia.
“We plan to assess the current programs and related problems, as well as the issues that may be included in the agenda,” he said.
Speaking about PM’s upcoming visit to Javakhk, he said this trip symbolizes two Prime Ministers’ determination to work together.