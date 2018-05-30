The negotiations cannot be held in the atmosphere of hostility, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Armenia television.
Asked about the information that appeared in the social networks regarding the advancement of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the neutral zone in the Nakhchivan direction, Minister noted that these issues are in the focus of attention of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Any development that will impede the negotiation process is unacceptable. This will have a negative impact on the negotiations, and this should be avoided. We intend to continue our participation in talks, we plan to lead them to achieving a peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he assured.
Mnatsakanyan added that the statements from Baku do not contribute to the formation of a peaceful atmosphere.
Asked whether the issue of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting was discussed, the Armenian official called not to hurry up.
“I held a phone conversation with various officials who play a direct role in this process. This will continue. Direct contacts will occur when we reach the right moment. I’m not talking about months, I'm talking about weeks,” Mnatsakanyan said, adding that the Armenian side will continue doing what it has done so far.
“We talked about continuation, about ensuring a stable peace through peaceful negotiations,” he recalled.