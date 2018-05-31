The proposed US investment controls do not comply with the principles of the World Trade Organization, and China reserves itself the right to retaliate to those measures.
Gao Feng, a representative of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, stated about the aforesaid in a briefing, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
On June 30, the White House plans to announce about investment and additional technology export controls for Chinese businesses.
“The Chinese side will carefully evaluate the US measures and reserves the right to take corresponding measures,” Gao said, in particular.