YEREVAN. – We had twenty European integration programs in the program component of the state budget for 2017, and which were planned to be implemented through loans.
New Minister of Finance of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan on Thursday said the abovementioned during the debates at the National Assembly, and devoted to the “performance” of the 2017 State Budget.
In his words, the number of the aforementioned programs was adjusted during the year and fourteen loan programs were envisaged, but funds were used solely for nine loan programs.
Also, Janjughazyan noted that they have two groups of grant programs: targeted grants, and non-targeted—or budget support—grants.
“The targeted grants were seventeen,” the finance minister added. “[But] we have actual use in thirteen [of them].”