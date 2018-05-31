YEREVAN. – Visa liberalization is our agenda issue.

Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan on Thursday stated the above-said during the debates at the National Assembly of Armenia, and devoted to the “performance” of the 2017 State Budget.

He informed that the visa facilitation and readmission agreements have entered into force in 2014.

In Papikyan’s words, the newly adopted Armenia-European Union (EU) joint declaration states that the visa liberalization process with Armenia will start at an opportune time.

“It means that Armenia and the EU member countries shall carry out a certain action plan,” he noted, in particular. “It’s also about getting the consent of some EU member countries on starting the visa[-free] regime.”

The deputy FM added that, during bilateral visits, they constantly raise the matter of visa liberalization.

Papikyan, however, did not say as to with which EU countries respective problems have risen.

“This is our agenda issue,” the deputy FM concluded. “And we realize that this is a priority for Armenia.”