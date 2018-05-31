YEREVAN. – In 2017, Armenia was provided with more than AMD 14.6 billion in official grants from external sources, and from which the share of the European Union (EU) is 43 percent.
New Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Thursday noted the aforesaid during the debates at the National Assembly, and devoted to the “performance” of the 2017 State Budget of Armenia.
In his words, grants made up 41.7% of the specified annual program; that is, less than the projected.
“In 2017, about 3.7 billion drams were provided by the EU, within the framework of the budget support program,” Janjughazyan added.
At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 483 drams.