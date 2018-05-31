YEREVAN. – The need to speed up the process of ratifying the agreement between Armenia and the EU is being discussed during the meetings with European partners, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan told reporters on Thursday.

Asked which part of the agreement will come into force on June 1, Papikyan noted that at today's joint meeting of the parliamentary committees, the distribution and components of the EU grant of 176 million euros for 2017-2020 was discussed.e

“It's about reforms in completely different areas,” Papikyan said.

In response to the comment, whether the Armenian side is concerned about the delay in the ratification process, or whether there is a country that can hinder this process, the Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that Yerevan did not receive such signals, adding that Armenia has a number of obligations on human rights issues and the implementation of reforms in various fields.

“If we take concrete and precise steps in these areas, we can expect that funding will increase,” the deputy minister concluded.