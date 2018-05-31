YEREVAN. – The preventive measure of arrest, which is in force regarding Khachatur Gichyan, a defendant in the criminal case into the Sasna Tsrer armed group, has been commuted.
A court in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Thursday decided to release Gichyan on signature bond.
A week ago, however, the court had denied the respective motion by the defense.
Khachatur Gichyan was the owner of the truck with which the aforesaid armed group had broken and entered the police patrol regiment building.
In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016.
Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.