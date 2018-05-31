Armenian patriarch writes letter to Knesset speaker

Armenia birth rate drops in 2017

Armenian deputy FM finds it difficult to speak about CSTO involvement in case of escalation

Ambassador: State Department’s religious report on Armenia is quite positive

EU allocates €0.5 billion to combat migration crisis

Richard Mills: US official congratulations to Armenia expected in September

Pashinyan: We are interested in Armenia-Georgia trade growth (PHOTOS)

US Ambassador: MCC compact for Armenia was discussed

Russian FM Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un

Armenia PM in Tbilisi, visits “Hovhannes Tumanyan House” Scientific-Cultural Center (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: 43% of 2017 official grants from outside was from EU

Masis mayor and his deputy detained in Yerevan disorders case

Official: Armenia has human rights, reform obligations to EU

Armenia Sasna Tsrer case defendant’s preventive measure of arrest is commuted

Armenia to get €36mn in 2018 under EU agreement

Which EU countries slow down visa liberalization process with Armenia?

Armenia official: Funds were used for just 9 of 20 European integration programs in 2017

Karabakh army soldier dies in road accident

Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP to new PM: To register all employees, I will have to let go thousands, shut down plant

Beijing: China reserves right to retaliate to US investment controls

Turkey court rules that saying “Armenian Genocide” could be freedom of speech

NATO: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

FM: Armenia, Georgia PMs determined to work together

State Department: Armenia minority religious groups continue to worship freely, but some concerns remain

Armenia FM about Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: Let’s not hurry

Pashinyan: Tbilisi is filled with energy of common history of Armenians and Georgians

Armenia Deputy PM and ADB representative discuss North-South road

US expands sanctions on Iran

Armenia to have 6 new governors

Lavrov has phone talks with Pompeo

PM: Armenia-Georgia relations will strengthen

'Murdered' journalist Arkady Babchenko is alive

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.05.2018

US Commerce Secretary: US, EU can negotiate with or without tariffs

Pashinyan: Victory achieved in Yerevan is Diaspora's victory as well

Armenian and Latvian foreign ministries hold consultations

PM meets Armenian community representatives in Tbilisi

Europe to respond if US imposed tariffs

China accused US of abusing its trust

US condemns Syrian decision to recognize Abkhazia, South Ossetia

Dollar falls, euro goes up in Armenia

Armenia PM in Tbilisi, meets with Georgia parliament speaker (PHOTOS)

Georgia PM: There is great potential for collaboration with Armenia (PHOTOS)

Iranian military training aircraft crashes near Tehran

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili greets Nikol Pashinyan in Armenian

Armenia, Georgia governments hold high-level talks in Tbilisi (PHOTOS)

Kazakhstan proposed to limit import of gasoline from Russia

Turkey may purchase Russian Su-57 fighters if the US decides not to supply F-35 aircraft

MFA: Armenia condemns attack in Belgium

Garo Paylan announces reason for economic crisis in Turkey

Armenia food safety service chief writes letter of resignation

Armenia PM: Our political agenda has special place for future relations with Georgia

Georgia PM: Armenians showed whole world their commitment to democratic values

Turkey threatens to deny US access to Incirlik base

ECHR: Armenia Ombudsman’s work is example best international track-record

Trump claims people were 'infiltrating' his campaign

Yerevan State University students stop protest, support hospitalized rector

Pakistan, India agree to restore truce in Kashmir

British man dies after falling from plane at Turkish airport

What new Armenia PM, Russia president spoke about in Sochi?

4 people dead in Cuba due to heavy rains and massive floods

New Armenia Premier: Facebook played major role in our revolution

Enrique Pena Nieto: Mexico will never pay for a wall

Armenia PM arrives in Georgia (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM’s Georgia visit agenda is announced

Oil prices going down

US to tighten restrictions on some Chinese visas

Newspaper: New Armenia PM meets with businessmen, makes statement

Lebanese PM leaves for Saudi Arabia

New PM: I don’t believe that someone from outside should resolve Armenia’s internal political matters

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia is a peaceful country, but we can protect ourselves

Yerevan State University rector hospitalized

10 people beheaded in Mozambique

Saudi Arabia: No, France did not stop 'war in Lebanon’

North Korea denuclearization could take a decade

Armenian Prime Minister to visit Javakheti

Top North Korean general on way to US ahead of summit

US Ambassador: Development of education is crucial for Armenia's progress

US will impose 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods imported from China

US: Up to 120,000 political prisoners held in North Korea

Armenia's Deputy FM submits resignation letter

Russia and India about to sign $ 6 billion contract on S-400 systems delivery

RPA faction convenes session and expels Shirak Torosyan

Armenia Defense Minister receives receives EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 29.05.2018

Armenia authorities inform PACE co-rapporteurs on need of snap election

Putin and Erdogan welcomes successful completion of talks on transit of Russian natural gas via Turkey

EU ambassador: Armenia had “a revolution in thinking”

Switalski: EU asks many questions about Nikol Pashinyan

Pashinyan: Armenia concerned over situation with Iran nuclear deal

EU envoy: Armenia will not be an orphan country

Armenian President receives EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

Putin has phone talks with Erdogan on Syria

North Korea summit: Trump says Kim aide on way to New York

Poland’s presidential palace lit up in colors of Armenian flag

Sharmazanov: There should not be double standards in Republican Party of Armenia parliamentary faction

Lavrov speaks on Ukrainian decision to withdraw from CIS

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Yerevan State University students do not let rector leave conference room

Japanese Ambassador hands over copy of credentials to Armenian FM