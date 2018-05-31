YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan refused to talk about the situation Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Nakhchivan.
In response to the journalists' attempts to get a comment on this matter, Armen Papikyan said he cannot add anything to the information spread by the Ministry of Defense.
“As you remember, on the way to Karabakh the foreign and defense ministers visited the forefront in Nakhchivan to study the situation on the ground. I cannot tell more,”Papikyan said.
Asked whether Armenia can appeal to the CSTO in case of escalation of the situation, the deputy minister said that in the case of the CSTO the matter is about a treaty, clear obligations, therefore it is difficult to speak theoretically about one case.
The reports in media and social networks suggested that the Azerbaijani armed forces advanced in a neutral territory in the Nakhchivan direction.