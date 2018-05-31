YEREVAN. – Inspections will be conducted at all mines, and it doesn’t matter whose they are.

The new Minister of Nature Protection, Erik Grigoryan, on Thursday told the aforementioned to reporters in the parliament of Armenia.

He gave a positive response when asked whether the mines belonging to Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan also will be inspected. “What does it matter whose mine it is?” he asked.

To the remark that inspections at Tsarukyan’s gold mine had stopped, Grigoryan noted as follows: “The process of an expertise of the surrounding environment of the gold mine belonging to Gagik Tsarukyan was stopped before all this. Since there were problems there, we stopped [it]. What does it matter who it is?”

In the minister’s words, very often there is a split between the expertise conclusion and the carrying out of real activities.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently instructed to conduct inspections at all mining companies in Armenia.