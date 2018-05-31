YEREVAB. – Any illegal activity should be stopped in Armenia and if we have to pay the price, we will, Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan told reporters on Thursday.

His remark came in response to a comment on the large-scale checks initiated by the National Security Service Yerevan City supermarket network.

Asked to comment on a possible outflow of capital following the inspections, Janjughazyan said that the issue should be viewed from different perspectives.

“As for the cessation of the illegal actions, then it might subsequently give rise to complications, and it is quite normal,” he said.

Armenian National Security Service revealed the results of inspections conducted at Alex Holding company. According to preliminary calculations, the turnover of 461 private enterprise amounted to over 40 billion drams, while the company paid only 2% of the turnover tax. Meanwhile, the law prescribes 20% of VAT and profit tax.

Ten searches were carried out and account documents, electronic carriers and valuable documents were confiscated, while responsible employees of the notary, as well as several citizens, who were registered as the owners of private companies were interrogated under the investigation.