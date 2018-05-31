The part of International Religious Freedom Report for 2017 on Armenia overall is quite positive about the atmosphere for religious faith and freedoms for Armenians to practice their faith, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said.
“All countries and societies have the issues. The one concern that we have had is that teaching of the history of the Armenian church, an important role that the Armenian Apostolic Church has played, be done in a way that it does not make any Armenian student who may not be a member of the Armenian Apostolic Church to feel less than a full Armenian,” Mills told reporters on Thursday.
He added that they had raised the issue with the Armenian government and the representatives of the Armenian Apostolic Church and also discussed it with the minister of education.