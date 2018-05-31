Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian wrote a letter to the speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein.
He expressed feelings of deep disappointment over speaker’s decision to pull discussion on recognition of the Armenian Genocide from the agenda, in spite of his words last week in support of recognition.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein withdrew the item from the agenda, his spokeswoman said, to avoid an embarrassment to the Knesset, because it was unclear there would be a majority in favor.
Earlier Edelstein has repeatedly voiced his support for recognition over the years, including last week.