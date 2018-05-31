YEREVAN. – rmenian President Armen Sarkissian received Thursday a delegation led by Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Francis Malige.
Armen Sarkissian confirmed his readiness to continue cooperation and highlighted importance of cooperation between the state and private sector in a number of areas.
The President suggested considering the possibilities of cooperation in information technologies, energy, agriculture and tourism.
Francis Malige, in turn, noted, that EBRD is interested in expanding cooperation with Armenia and is ready to assist the government to continue improving the business environment for investors, as well as other initiatives aimed at developing the Armenian economy.
The sides touched upon the upcoming programs between Armenia and EBRD and discussed the possibility of the implementations of the regional projects.
Armen Sarkissian and EBRD representatives highlighted the importance of the Armenia-EU agreement signed in November, 2017.