Contract serviceman of the Artsakh army Suren Ayvazyan died in a road accident on Wednesday.
The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said an investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.
Armenian government will discuss appointment of six new governors during the meeting on June 1.
The governors of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Kotayk, Shirak, Gegharkunik and Tavush will be replaced.
The Millennium Challenge Corporation and the possibility of another compact for Armenia was discussed during the Yerevan visit of Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills said on Thursday.
Mills said the U.S. government is pleased to be fully engaged with the new Armenian leaderhsip and Bridget Brink was in discussions how the United States can support the new government.
The mayor of an Armenian town of Masis Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan have been detained.
Five people were detained in the case of disorders in Yerevan in April when masked men injured several people attacking protesters with truncheons and throwing stones at them.
Under the agreement with the European Union, Armenia will receive €36 million this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan said.
However, at present, there is a possibility that this will be increased by another €10 million, based on “more for more” principle.
In his words, if a partner country does more within the framework of reforms, it can expect more funding from the EU.
Papikyan noted that Armenia is expected to get €176 million for the implementation of the Armenia-EU agreement for 2017 to 2020.
Zinedine Zidane announced his resignation as Real Madrid coach. The announcement came during a press conference on Thursday.
“I love this club. What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology. And that's why I took this decision,” said Zidane who has been a manager of Real Madrid since January 2016.