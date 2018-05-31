The U.S. administration intends to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Europe.
Such U.S. decision has raised the threat of retaliatory measures from the EU and will increase tensions in transatlantic trade, AP reported.
The U.S. and EU delegations held the last talks in Paris on Thursday in order to resolve deep disagreements. However, US-EU trade war is under the increasing threat.
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is expected to announce the introduction of duties under Section 232.
According to Reuters, Washington will announce its plans to introduce tariffs for steel and aluminum imports on the EU on Thursday.
As reported earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump decided to impose duties on steel and aluminum 25% and 10% respectively. However, the introduction of duties for European countries was postponed until May 1, and then extended until June 1.
The U.S. also proposes tariffs on 1.300 Chinese goods and plans to apply the tariffs to about $50 billion worth of goods.