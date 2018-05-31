The Trump administration announced it’s imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, a move immediately condemned by America’s closest allies, Bloomberg reported.
The decision came hours before temporary exemptions were due to elapse at 12:01 a.m. in Washington on Friday. The move marks the administration’s most aggressive trade action yet against major U.S. trading partners, which had been fighting for permanent relief. The EU, Canada and Mexico together account for about 40 percent of U.S. steel imports.
The EU said it would take immediate steps to retaliate,while Mexico vowed to impose duties on everything from U.S. flat steel to cheese. Canada was expected to respond later Thursday, but said earlier this week it would react “appropriately” to any tariffs.