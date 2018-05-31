The EU will impose counter measures after the United States decided to no longer exempt it from steel and aluminum tariffs, the head of the bloc’s executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
“This is a bad day for world trade,” Juncker said in a speech in Brussels. “So we will immediately introduce a settlement dispute with the WTO and will announce counter balancing measures in the coming hours.”
“It is totally unacceptable that a country is imposing unilateral measures when it comes to world trade.”