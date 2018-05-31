Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan met Catholicos-Patriarch of all Georgia Ilia II on Thursday.
Ilia II welcomed the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Georgia and expressed confidence that this visit will give impetus to further development and strengthening of ties between the two friendly countries.
Pashinyan thanked Ilia II for the reception and conveyed the warm greetings of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. The head of government also congratulated Ilia II on his 40th birthday.
According to the Prime Minister, one of today's problems is the preservation and development of national identity, traditions. "We attach great importance to relations with Georgia and our common values. I am confident that the political changes in Armenia and my official visit will raise the Armenian-Georgian cooperation to a new level in all spheres, "the Armenian government head noted.