U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol ended a meeting early on Thursday after making good progress in talks aimed at laying groundwork for a possible summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, NY Post reported.
“Substantive talks with the team from North Korea. We discussed our priorities for the potential summit between our leaders,” he tweeted.
Pompeo and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol concluded two days of talks in New York in advance of the summit, which originally was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.