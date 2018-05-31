Nikol Pashinyan's movement brings democracy to Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Janelidze stated at the meeting in Akhalkalaki.

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister noted that they were closely monitoring the Armenian events and were sure that Nikol Pashinyan's movement would democracy to Armenia.

According to him, our two people are ancient nations, we stand out by our culture, our contribution to world history.

"Despite our achievements, we agreed that there is still much to be done to deepen relations between the friendly countries," Janelidze said.

He noted that both Armenia and Georgia have a unique chance of international integration. "Armenia and Georgia are involved in many partnership programs, and we will do our best to improve the lives of our citizens, "said Janelidze.

"Georgia is building a new country, Mr. Pashinyan - a new Armenia. Together we will build a good future for our countries, "said Georgian Deputy Prime Minister.