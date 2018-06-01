North Korea’s representatives on Friday proposed South Korean officials holding joint events in South Korea to mark the anniversary of the two Koreas’ first ever summit in 2000, Yonhap News Agency reported citing a representative from the South Korean Ministry of Unification.
And South Korea proposed opening a liaison office in the North Korean border city of Kaesong as the first step to implement the agreements reached by their leaders in the April 27 summit. The North shared the need to open such an office as soon as possible, according to the official.
Talks between the South and North Korean have kicked off Friday morning at the truce village of Panmunjom.