The US has promised to veto a UN Security Council draft resolution for "international protections" of Palestinians, DW reported.
“It is a grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt and would only serve to undermine ongoing efforts toward peace between the Israelis and Palestinians,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement.
According to her, the draft resolution failed to mention Hamas, an Islamist group governing Gaza.
“The resolution calls on Israel to immediately cease its actions in self-defense, but makes no mention of Hamas' aggressive actions against Israeli security forces and civilians,” Haley added.