YEREVAN. – Renco company intends to start a process of thermal power station construction in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the aforesaid at the start of Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government. Pashinyan added that he met with representatives of the company, ten days ago.

In his words, the Ministry of Justice was to deal with this matter.

The Minister of Justice, Artak Zeynalyan, informed that they had several working meetings with the Renco representatives.

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Artur Grigoryan, for his part, said since they had received the respective contract with delay—and in English, they have forwarded it to the Scientific Research Institute of Energy for a professional conclusion.

“Since today we have a task of improving the investment situation [in Armenia], we must act quickly so that our positions and potential investors know exactly what they should do,” PM Pashinyan noted, in turn. “Fix the problem quickly and report to me.”