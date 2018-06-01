YEREVAN. – The two main networks of Armenia’s energy sector shall not be under the proprietorship of the same proprietor.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted the aforementioned at Friday’s Cabinet session of the government. He noted this reflecting on the decision with respect to keeping the High Voltage Electric Networks (HVEN) company under state ownership.

“We have to soon make a decision very quickly about the method of management of the HVENs,” the PM said, in particular.

In his words, any individual or company associated with the authorities shall not be involved in the process of their privatization, or management.

“Let’s rule out that any offshore company may be involved,” Pashinyan stated, in particular. “All that should be done in an open, transparent tender.

“And as for whether the company will be state-owned or private, it’s a separate matter of discussion because there is a matter of investments there, whereas today our state has some loan limitations in connection with the border condition of the national debt.”