YEREVAN. – During its Cabinet session on Friday, the government granted import customs duty exemption to the textile company that belongs to the family of former ruling Republican Party of Armenia MP, oligarch Samvel Aleksanyan.

Artsvik Minasyan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, submitted the respective draft decision to the Cabinet meeting.

As per the decision, this import customs duty exemption will be granted to the said company within the framework of the “investment program being implemented in the top domain.”

To note, however, the National Security Service of Armenia recently exposed a large tax evasion scheme at the supermarket chain stores belonging to Aleksanyan’s family.