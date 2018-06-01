YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan carried out his visit to Astana [the capital city of Kazakhstan] on board economy-class-seat flights.
Eduard Aghajanyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia, on Friday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament.
“The deputy PM went to Astana as only one person; that is, there was no one with him,” Aghajanyan stressed. “In that sense, the [travel] expenses [of Armenia’s officials] will definitely be reduced. From now on, the makeup of [the country’s official] delegations in all directions will be conditioned solely by the need no one [of Armenia’s officials] will travel abroad for tour purposes.
“If the deputy PM travels on economy class, the other ministers, naturally, should travel the same way.”