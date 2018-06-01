The European Union is opening a case with the WTO and will impose duties on a number of US goods following the United States decision to impose tariffs on metals import, EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini told reporters on Friday.
Her remark came after the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
“The European Union will today proceed with the WTO dispute settlement case adding those additional duties on a number of imports from the United States. The European Union measures will be reasonable, proportionate and in full compliance with WTO rules and obligations,” the Guardian reported quoting EU diplomat. (https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/jun/01/eu-starts-retaliation-against-donald-trumps-steel-and-aluminium-tariffs)