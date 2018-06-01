YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit Moscow on June 7 for the first time after the change of government in Armenia.
He will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of Karabakh conflict, representative of Russian foreign ministry Artyom Kozhin said on Friday.
“It is expected to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the context of the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on May 14,” he said.
There will be also an exchange of views on the Karabakh issue, TASS reported.