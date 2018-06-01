The Minister of Finance of Armenia, Atom Janjughazyan, received a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and led by Francis Malige, EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.
Janjughazyan assured that Armenia’s cooperation with EBRD will be no less smooth and transparent in the future too, and he expressed the hope that it will develop in new directions as well.
Malige, for his part, expressed willingness to present their track-record in the programs implemented in other countries, and which should present an interest to Armenia.
The interlocutors discussed several current matters on collaboration and possible developments, and they pointed to the agenda of priorities and reforms which the new Armenian government has specified.