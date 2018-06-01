The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday received a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and led by Francis Malige, EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

The PM underscored Armenia’s cooperation with EBRD, and stressed that this bank is quite involved in the economy of the country. “We [Armenia] are interested in the development of cooperation and the successful implementation of all planned programs,” he noted.

Pashinyan added that one of the priorities of the new Armenian government is the fight against corruption, and, in this sense, it attaches importance to increasing the efficiency of the usage of loans.

Malige, in turn, noted that Armenia is one of EBRD’s key partners, and the bank stands ready for close cooperation with the new government of the country.

Also, the EBRD regional managing director stressed that they underscore PM Pashinyan’s observations, and said the bank looks toward expanding its activities in Armenia.

The parties touched upon the current strategy of the EBRD-Armenia partnership, and the ongoing state-implemented and private programs.