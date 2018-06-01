The European Union challenged the US decision to impose duties on metals from EU under World Trade Organization (WTO), EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters on Friday.
According to her, the US decision will weaken transatlantic relations.
"It is unfortunate because this is further weakening the transatlantic relations and it also increases the risk of severe turbulence in the markets globally,” Sky news reported quoting Malmstrom.
EU will take China to the WTO over alleged intellectual property practices, the EU Trade Commissioner added.
“If players in the world don't stick to the rule book the system might collapse. That is why we are challenging the US and China at the WTO and it demonstrates that we are not choosing any side,” Cecilia Malmstrom concluded.