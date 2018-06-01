YEREVAN.- Karabakh's participation in the negotiation process remains the most important issue, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated during the joint session of the parliamentary committees debating the 2017 budget performance.
"I think the government’s program is already available where you will see our formulations according to which the decisive voice of Artsakh being as a party to the conflict has been and remains a very essential factor in our position,” the minister noted adding that Armenia is committed exclusively to a peaceful negotiation in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.
As for the stance of the international structures, in particular, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, on Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations, the FM said comments on the reactions should be made later.