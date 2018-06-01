YEREVAN. – The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Artak Zeynalyan, on Friday received US Ambassador Richard Mills.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Justice, the minister lauded Armenia’s cooperation with the US, and he tanked the American people for their support to Armenia.

Ambassador Mills, for his part, stressed that the US stands ready to assist Armenia in matters of rule of law, human rights and anticorruption, and which, as per the diplomat, will improve the country’s business climate and make it more appealing for American investors. Also he asked about the priorities of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.

Reflecting on the importance of holding a snap parliamentary election in the country, Minister Zeynalyan noted that the objective of the new Armenian government is the establishment of democratic principles for the forming of legislative and executive authorities in Armenia.

At the end of the talk, the minister of justice assured that the Armenian government is very determined to implement reforms.