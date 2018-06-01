The investigation over Russia's alleged interference in US 2016 presidential elections cost the US over $ 17 million, the US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday.
“A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast. No Collusion, except by the Democrats,” he tweeted.
Müller proceeded to investigate in May 2017 and has already charged 19 people, including five Americans, 13 Russians and a Dutchman. Donald Trump and his advisors has repeatedly denied all allegations over the possible Russian interference in US 2016 elections.