Eight provincial governors were appointed at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

Accordingly, Ashot Simonyan was designated governor of Aragatsotn, Garik Sargsyan—governor of Ararat, Romanos Petrosyan—governor of Kotayk, Vahe Ghalumyan—governor of Tavush, Karen Sarukhanyan—governor of Shirak, Ishkhan Saghatelyan—governor of Gegharkunik, Hrant Margaryan—governor of Lori, and Aragats Saghatelyan—governor of Vayots Dzor.

The governors of Syunik and Armavir Provinces, however, will be appointed later on.

At its Cabinet meeting on Friday, the government of Armenia has approved its program.

In the program, it is noted that the key objective of the government’s activities will be to lay down the values of the nonviolent, velvet, people’s revolution—that took place in Armenia in April and May—as a foundation for public and national relations, and to implement the concepts of this revolution as a constant political reality.

The Armenian parliament will convene a special session to debate the program on June 7.

June 1 marks the start of provisional application of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed by the sides on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.

CEPA has been already ratified by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The agreement will fully come into force after it is ratified by the parliaments of the rest 25 EU member states.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is ready for debates over both amendments in Electoral Code and early elections, member of RPA Executive Body Davit Harutyunyan told reporters.

“All parliamentary forces should participate in those debates. We have not received any proposal but we are ready for debates”, Harutyunyan said.

At the end of his official visit to Georgia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday visited the densely-Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Province of Georgia.

Pashinyan met with representatives of the local Armenian communities, and visited the Holy Cross Church in Akhalkalaki town and lit candles.

Mikheil Janelidze, the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, also was on hand at Pashinyan’s talk with the Armenian community in Akhalkalaki.

Tennis star and former No.1 WTA player Serena Williams who is married to American Armenian internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian to said she plans to visit Armenia.

“My husband is Armenian, I am learning a lot about Armenians, I am an honorary Armenian, I love how proud they are, I am planning to go over there, do not know if this year or next year, it is going to be fun!” Ubitennis quoted Serena Williams as saying.