YEREVAN. – Armenian President cannot be a member of any party, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told reporters on Friday during Orran organization’s charity event on the International Children’s Day.
His remark came in response to a comment whether the reports about his plan to set up a party are true.
According to him, Armenian President is not a member of any party, and he must be out of any political and party processes to fulfill his duties.
Asked how to create a country fit for children, Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenia should become such a country so that there was no need in charity events.
Commenting on Armenian student’s protest actions at university, Armenian President noted: “Of course, changes are necessary, and not only at Yerevan State University, but in education field on the whole, including kindergartens, and schools. Changes are also needed in the way of our thinking,” noted the President.
According to him, he has invited students and activists engaged in protests to discuss their demands.