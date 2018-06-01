Gas explosion injures 8 children in Siberian shopping mall

Armenian President denies rumors about plans to set up a party

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 1.06.2018

US is willing to support new government's priorities - Ambassador

Macron: US metal tariffs were both mistake and illegal

EU challenges US duties under WTO

Russian MFA calls Pashinyan’s statements unconstructive

Israeli PM congratulates his Armenian counterpart

Armenian FM: Karabakh's participation in negotiation process remains the most important issue

Trump: Russian Hoax Investigation cost US over $17 million

Armenia FM urges EU countries to speed up Armenia-EU agreement ratification

Armenia FM: Prevention of genocides is one of priority tasks

Armenia justice minister, US ambassador discuss cooperation

Armenia President prepares burgers on International Children’s Day (PHOTO)

Russian FM: Moscow hopes to restore nuclear energy cooperation with US

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Armenia Parliament speaker to head to Moscow

US to veto UN resolution on Palestinians protection

Armenia PM: “Earthquake disaster zone” concept has not been eliminated

EU to introduce duties on US goods

New Armenia government approves its program

New Armenia PM to EBRD delegation: Efficiency of loan usage is important to us

PM: Bus carrying tourists turned back to Georgia because of bad Armenian roads

Armenia Finance Ministry: Cooperation with EBRD will continue to be smooth and transparent

Armenia FM to hold talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow

New PM chief of staff: Armenia ministers should fly to business trips on economy class

New Armenia government grants customs duty exemption to tycoon MP’s textile company

Armenia MOD says people living abroad responded to PM's calls

Deputy PM: There are corruption problems with North-South Road Corridor

June 1 marks start of provision application of Armenia-EU deal

Armenia Parliament expected to convene special sitting on June 7, new government program on agenda

8 Armenia provincial governors appointed (PHOTOS)

PM: 2 main networks of Armenia’s energy sector shall not be owned by same proprietor

Armenia PM gives instructions on thermal power station construction project

Newspaper: New Armenia PM to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize?

North proposes the South holding joint events to mark first inter-Korean summit anniversary

Armenia PM visits Samtskhe-Javakheti Province of Georgia (PHOTOS)

Kurdish rebels kill 3 Turkish soldiers

US, North Korea have made 'real progress' toward 'proposed' Trump-Kim summit

Trump: Nuclear deal may take more than one meeting with Kim Jong Un

RPA ready for debates over amendments in Electoral Code and early elections

Mexico hits back at U.S. tariffs with measures on farm, steel products

Pashinyan: Armenian-Georgian relations should be based on new formula

Georgia's PM: Pashinyan's movement brings democracy to Armenia

Pompeo and a North Korean official talks ends early

Jean-Claude Juncker: This is a bad day for world trade

EU to open WTO case against US tariffs

Nikol Pashinyan meets Catholicos-Patriarch of all Georgia Ilia II

China rejects US accusations it seeks hegemony in Asia

US to impose tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico

Armenia's PM: Relations with Georgia will change for the better

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 31.05.2018

Trump is waiting on a letter from Kim Jong Un

US, EU on brink of trade war: Washington to impose metal tariffs

Armenia elected vice-chair of Bureau of Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO 1970 Convention

German, Chinese FMs highlight importance of global free trade

Toxic pesticide increasingly used in California marijuana grows

Merkel vows to defend the liberal world order against Trump

Armenian President, EBRD delegation discuss development of relations

Finance Ministry: People have to pay the price to restore rule of law in Armenia

Armenia official: All mines will be inspected regardless of their affiliation

Armenia’s AnelikBank is rebranded, IDBank individual service with use of technological solutions (PHOTOS)

Turkey’s Ambassador to US returning to Washington

Armenian patriarch writes letter to Knesset speaker

Armenia birth rate drops in 2017

Armenian deputy FM finds it difficult to speak about CSTO involvement in case of escalation

Ambassador: State Department’s religious report on Armenia is quite positive

EU allocates €0.5 billion to combat migration crisis

Richard Mills: US official congratulations to Armenia expected in September

Pashinyan: We are interested in Armenia-Georgia trade growth (PHOTOS)

US Ambassador: MCC compact for Armenia was discussed

Russian FM Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un

Armenia PM in Tbilisi, visits “Hovhannes Tumanyan House” Scientific-Cultural Center (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: 43% of 2017 official grants from outside was from EU

Masis mayor and his deputy detained in Yerevan disorders case

Official: Armenia has human rights, reform obligations to EU

Armenia Sasna Tsrer case defendant’s preventive measure of arrest is commuted

Armenia to get €36mn in 2018 under EU agreement

Which EU countries slow down visa liberalization process with Armenia?

Armenia official: Funds were used for just 9 of 20 European integration programs in 2017

Karabakh army soldier dies in road accident

Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP to new PM: To register all employees, I will have to let go thousands, shut down plant

Beijing: China reserves right to retaliate to US investment controls

Turkey court rules that saying “Armenian Genocide” could be freedom of speech

NATO: No military solution to Karabakh conflict

FM: Armenia, Georgia PMs determined to work together

State Department: Armenia minority religious groups continue to worship freely, but some concerns remain

Armenia FM about Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: Let’s not hurry

Pashinyan: Tbilisi is filled with energy of common history of Armenians and Georgians

Armenia Deputy PM and ADB representative discuss North-South road

US expands sanctions on Iran

Armenia to have 6 new governors

Lavrov has phone talks with Pompeo

PM: Armenia-Georgia relations will strengthen

'Murdered' journalist Arkady Babchenko is alive

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.05.2018

US Commerce Secretary: US, EU can negotiate with or without tariffs

Pashinyan: Victory achieved in Yerevan is Diaspora's victory as well

Armenian and Latvian foreign ministries hold consultations

PM meets Armenian community representatives in Tbilisi