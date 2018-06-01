At least eight children were injured in a mall fire caused by a gas explosion in Siberia on Friday, months after scores of children were killed in another mall fire in Siberia’s Kemerovo, The Moscow Times reported.
In Irkutsk 1,600 kilometers east of Kemerovo, eight children were hospitalized with burn wounds after a scientific experiment went wrong at the local “KomsoMALL” shopping center Friday. The accident took place during a Children’s Day show in a play area on the third floor of the mall, the Komsomolskaya Pravda reported.