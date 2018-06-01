YEREVAN.- Armenia's Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Ashot Hakobyan received on Friday US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

Congratulating the Minister on his appointment, the ambassador expressed confidence that the partnership formed between the two countries will continue and will have new perspectives.

Greeting the ambassador, Ashot Hakobyan stressed the importance of the cooperation with the US in all sectors of the economy, particularly highlighting the spheres of transport, communication and information technologies.

The Minister briefed the ambassador on the programs implemented in Armenia in the field of transport and road construction, underlining the importance of the "North-South Road Corridor". He noted that the necessity of having good roads is crucial to the development of each country and it would be desirable to attract American investors and organizations to Armenia's road construction programs.

Touching upon the cooperation between the two countries in the IT sphere, Ashot Hakobyan highlighted the importance of representation of major US technology companies in Armenia, such as IBM, Microsoft, and National Instruments. He underlined that the IT sphere has great potential for development in our country and is hopeful that new and positive indicators will be created, new opportunities for cooperation will also be created.

Richard Mills underlined that the United States is eager to support the priorities of the new government, especially in the field of information technology, which is one of the areas of interest to American investors in Armenia.