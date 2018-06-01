Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved without Russia, EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger stated during a lecture at the ADA, TASS reported.
According to him, the EU is not directly involved in the resolution of the Karabakh conflict.
"However, we analyze the processes. Without Russia, the resolution of the conflict is impossible," said Oettinger.
According to Oettinger, he cannot say that the EU has good relations with Russia.
"There are issues such as Crimea, sanctions," he noted adding that Russia can play an important role in all processes.