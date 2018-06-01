The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been summoned by the country's anti-corruption agency in its probe into a former subsidiary of the scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, Aljazeera reported.
Rosmah Mansor was ordered on Friday to report to the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) by Tuesday to have her statement recorded in connection with investigations into SRC International, state media Bernama reported.
"The notice was served by MACC officers at the home of the former prime minister today," a source at the commission told Reuters news agency on Friday.
The source asked not to be identified as details of the notice have yet to be made public.