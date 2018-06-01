Moscow and Abu Dhabi have said they would take “active” efforts to turn Middle East into a zone free from any weapons of mass destruction. The ambitious goal was stated in a newly signed strategic partnership declaration, RT reported.
“Turning Middle East into a zone free from weapons of mass destruction” was listed as one of the major aims in a declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and the United Arab Emirates signed on June 1. The goal is seen as part of a wider effort aimed at enhancing international security.
"The [two] sides will actively contribute to the process of disarmament at an international and regional levels,” the document says, according to Russian media. It further states that the efforts of the two nations would be particularly aimed at “strengthening the WMD non-proliferation regimes” as well as at control over the development of related technologies.