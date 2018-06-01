The parts of Armenia-EU agreement related to trade will also apply as of today, European Commission said in a statement.
As reported earlier, the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which was signed on 24 November in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels provisionally applies as of today.
The European Commission said the parts of agreement related to trade will enable the EU and Armenia to, for example, work to enhance the regulatory environment in Armenia, thus improving the business climate and investment opportunities for Armenian and EU companies.