Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he offered to go to Washington this week to complete talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade agreement but that Vice President Mike Pence called and told him a meeting with the U.S. president would only happen if Trudeau agreed to put a five-year sunset clause into the deal, ABC News reported.
Trudeau said he refused to go because of the "totally unacceptable" precondition. He made the comment while outlining Canada's response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.