South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed Friday to hold talks later this month about military affairs, humanitarian issues and sports exchange, Xinhua reported.
The agreement was reached after high-level officials from the two sides met at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration.
The Panmunjom Declaration was signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un after holding their first summit on April 27. The second surprise summit was held between the leaders on May 26.
Following the high-level inter-Korean dialogue, the two sides agreed to hold a general-level military talks on June 14 at Tongilgak, a DPRK building in Panmunjom that straddles the heavily armed inter-Korean land border.
The military dialogue would be aimed at easing military tensions between the two Koreas. If held as agreed upon, it would become the first general-level military talks between the two sides since December 2007.