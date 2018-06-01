Azerbaijani journalists have tried to provoke the representative the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"Loud statements that do not fit into the process handled by the OSCE are possibly not constructive," Kozhin said during a weekly briefing on Friday in response to a question from an Azerbaijani journalist.
Speaking at a news conference on May 9 in Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert, Pashinyan said the conflict can not be resolved without the direct participation of its authorities in the peace negotiations, saying also that only the authorities have the right to speak on behalf of the people of Karabakh.