A week after abruptly scrapping his prized summit with Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump buoyantly announced on Friday the historic talks were back on for June 12 in Singapore, CNN reported.
His reversal came after receiving a letter from Kim, hand delivered to the White House by the dictator's top envoy. Trump initially told reporters the missive was "very interesting." But he later acknowledged he hadn't read it yet.
The contents of the note from Pyongyang appeared to matter little to Trump, who sounded an optimistic -- and conciliatory -- note about the prospects for a deal. He said harsh statements from the North lampooning Vice President Mike Pence and threatening nuclear war were a thing of the past.