A 64-year-old Brooklyn resident, Amerida Quintana, won $ 5 million lottery, New York lottery reported.
The woman spent $30 to buy several lottery tickets, and one of them was the lucky one, the source noted.
“I play this game a lot and always buy four at a time,” Quintana explained.
According to her, she scratched the ticket in the lottery and tried to remain calm when she realized that she won.
“I screamed inside. I kept quiet about winning. One lady asked if I won anything and I said ‘no, no, no,’” she explained.
Quintana received check of $3,165,200 after required withholdings. The 64-year-old woman intends to use her money to help her children and continue to play the Lottery.