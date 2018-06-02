The agenda of U.S.-North Korea summit will not include the presence of the American soldiers in South Korea, Pentagon chief James Mattis said in Singapore.

The matter can be only discussed by Washington and Seoul, as the American servicemen are on peninsula at the invitation of the Korean authorities and the issue has no relations to the talks with Pyongyang, TASS reported.

At the same time, Mattis pointed to the fact that the presence of the American contingent in South Korea is “the recognition of the challenge in the sphere of security.” If diplomats ultimately manage “to eliminate the threat”, the US and South Korea, as two sovereign democracies will be able to return to this issue, he added.

A week after abruptly scrapping his prized summit with Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump announced on Friday the historic talks were back on for June 12 in Singapore.